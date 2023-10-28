‘Hamas ready to free all Thai hostages’

Recent negotiations with Iran have gone smoothly, with the Palestinian militant group Hamas poised to release all Thai hostages immediately, according to Saiyid Sulaiman Husaini, leader of an association of Shia Muslims in Thailand.

Mr Husaini provided an update on Friday on the progress of the negotiations, saying the team formed by House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha arrived in Tehran and launched into talks with Hamas at 10am local time on Friday.

