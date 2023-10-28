‘Hamas ready to free all Thai hostages’

Operation Pillar of Defense conflict in Gaza in 2012.

Operation Pillar of Defense conflict in Gaza. Photo: Scott Bobb.

Recent negotiations with Iran have gone smoothly, with the Palestinian militant group Hamas poised to release all Thai hostages immediately, according to Saiyid Sulaiman Husaini, leader of an association of Shia Muslims in Thailand.

Two more Thai workers die in Israel, increasing death toll to 33

Mr Husaini provided an update on Friday on the progress of the negotiations, saying the team formed by House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha arrived in Tehran and launched into talks with Hamas at 10am local time on Friday.

