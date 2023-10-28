Foreign Investment Flourishes in Thailand

The MahaNakhon tower in Bangkok is the tallest building in Thailand

The MahaNakhon tower in Bangkok is the tallest building in Thailand. Photo: @beambiim Twitter.

BANGKOK (NNT) – In the first nine months of 2023, foreign investment in Thailand significantly rose, exceeding 84 billion baht.

Xiaomi to Expand Market, Investment in Thailand

Deputy Minister of Commerce, Napintorn Srisanpang, released a report on foreign business operations under the Foreign Business Act, B.E. 2542 (1999 CE). Over this period, the number of foreign investors increased to 493, marking a 13% rise from the previous year. This comprised 166 investors via business license channels and 327 via business certification channels, with a cumulative investment sum of 84 billion baht, and a 41% rise in employment, benefiting 5,703 Thais.

