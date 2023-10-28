Three Deaths after Jet-Ski Collides With Boat in Samut Prakan
Three people have been pronounced dead at the scene after a jet-ski crashed into a passenger long-tail boat in the Bang Phli district.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the damaged jet-ski and the long-tail boat. Three people who were on the long-tailed boat were pronounced dead at the scene who were later identified as Ms. Warissara Sangjan, 29, Mr. Sarawut Aoumwongprem, 28, and Mr. Kritsada Worasukang, 30.
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational