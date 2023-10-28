Three Deaths after Jet-Ski Collides With Boat in Samut Prakan

The Chao Phraya Rive and Khlong Toei Port in Bangkok

The Chao Phraya River in Samut Prakan Province and Khlong Toei Port, Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.

Three people have been pronounced dead at the scene after a jet-ski crashed into a passenger long-tail boat in the Bang Phli district.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the damaged jet-ski and the long-tail boat. Three people who were on the long-tailed boat were pronounced dead at the scene who were later identified as Ms. Warissara Sangjan, 29, Mr. Sarawut Aoumwongprem, 28, and Mr. Kritsada Worasukang, 30.

