Three Deaths after Jet-Ski Collides With Boat in Samut Prakan

Three people have been pronounced dead at the scene after a jet-ski crashed into a passenger long-tail boat in the Bang Phli district.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the damaged jet-ski and the long-tail boat. Three people who were on the long-tailed boat were pronounced dead at the scene who were later identified as Ms. Warissara Sangjan, 29, Mr. Sarawut Aoumwongprem, 28, and Mr. Kritsada Worasukang, 30.

