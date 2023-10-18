Xiaomi to Expand Market, Investment in Thailand

October 18, 2023
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone. Image: Mi.com.

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (TNA) – Thai Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin convinced Xiaomi executives to expand market and Investment in Thailand, expressing confidence in the kingdom’s business potential benefitting all parties.

The Thai prime minister is attending the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in China.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

