Thai police chief demands Thaksin health report from hospital

TN October 17, 2023 0
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra. Photo: Thaksin Shinawatra / Facebook.

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol on Tuesday called on the Police General Hospital (PGH) to submit a report on the treatment it is providing for jailed former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thaksin Shinawatra could be out ‘in February’

The call came after a photo was circulated showing Thaksin on a gurney wearing a patient’s gown and face mask, heading for computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

