Thaksin Shinawatra could be out ‘in February’
Senator Somchai Sawangkarn has confirmed that jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be eligible for early release in February after completing half of his one-year jail term.
Thaksin Shinawatra could become government advisor: Srettha
Mr Somchai, who chairs the Senate committee on human rights, civil liberty and consumer protection, said Thaksin can still receive a reduction in jail time even though his eight-year term has already been commuted to one year.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS