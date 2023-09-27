Thaksin Shinawatra could be out ‘in February’

TN September 27, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra posing near a helicopter.

Thaksin Shinawatra posing near a helicopter. Photo: Thaksin Shinawatra / Facebook.

Senator Somchai Sawangkarn has confirmed that jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be eligible for early release in February after completing half of his one-year jail term.

Thaksin Shinawatra could become government advisor: Srettha

Mr Somchai, who chairs the Senate committee on human rights, civil liberty and consumer protection, said Thaksin can still receive a reduction in jail time even though his eight-year term has already been commuted to one year.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

