Bangkok Public EV Bus Driver Admits to Lying About Brake Failure

Bangkok Public EV Bus Driver Admits to Lying About Brake Failure, Had Dozed Off and Caused Massive Car Pile Up.

Bangkok BRT Sunlong buses

Bangkok BRT Sunlong buses. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.

The driver of a public electric bus admitted to dozing off at the wheel and accidentally pressing the accelerator, which resulted in a massive car accident in Bangkok on September 26th. The man initially told Thai media that the accident was caused by a brake failure.

The accident took place in Bangkok’s Chom Thong district during rush hour at 8 AM yesterday on the busy Rama II Road. A public EV bus of route 558 was reported to suddenly ram into other vehicles, resulting in a massive car pile-up and a temporary closure of the road. Over 14 vehicles were involved in the accident.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

