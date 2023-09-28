American Man Rescued From Drowning on Karon Beach in Phuket
An American tourist has been rescued from drowning at Karon Beach.
The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express on Tuesday (September 26th) that they were notified of the incident at Karon Beach. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the unidentified male American tourist who had already been pulled up from the water. The American tourist was still conscious but was still taken to a nearby hospital.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express