Belgian Retired Couple Found Dead in Phuket Home

TN September 28, 2023 0
Baht bus driving in front of some houses on a road in Thalang, Phuket.

Songtaew driving in front of some houses on a road in Thalang, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.

An elderly retired Belgian couple were found dead inside a house in Thalang, Phuket on the morning of September 26th, 2023 around 8:20 A.M.

Suspect Allegedly Steals a Million Baht from a Foreigner’s House in Thalang

The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified from a daughter-in-law, Jongjit, 62, that a foreign couple were found dead inside a house in Pa Klok.

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

