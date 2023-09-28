Belgian Retired Couple Found Dead in Phuket Home

Songtaew driving in front of some houses on a road in Thalang, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.

An elderly retired Belgian couple were found dead inside a house in Thalang, Phuket on the morning of September 26th, 2023 around 8:20 A.M.

Suspect Allegedly Steals a Million Baht from a Foreigner’s House in Thalang

The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified from a daughter-in-law, Jongjit, 62, that a foreign couple were found dead inside a house in Pa Klok.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts