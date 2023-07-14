Chinese Man Rescued After Jet-Ski Accident Near Patong Beach

View of Patong Beach in Phuket.

View of Patong Beach in Phuket. Photo: reibai / flickr.




A Chinese man has been rescued by local fishermen after a jet-ski accident near Patong Beach.

Mr. Jaruan Yooyen, a local Patong fisherman, told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (July 12th) at 5:30 P.M. himself and other local fishermen who were on a long-tailed fishing boat rescued an unidentified Chinese man.

View of Patong Beach in Phuket.

