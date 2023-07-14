Chinese Man Rescued After Jet-Ski Accident Near Patong Beach
A Chinese man has been rescued by local fishermen after a jet-ski accident near Patong Beach.
Jet skis collide in Pattaya, two killed, including a 7-year-old boy
Mr. Jaruan Yooyen, a local Patong fisherman, told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (July 12th) at 5:30 P.M. himself and other local fishermen who were on a long-tailed fishing boat rescued an unidentified Chinese man.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.