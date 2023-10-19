Paris And Brussels Embassies Warn Thai Citizens Abroad

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (TNA) – The Thai embassies in Paris and Brussels have issued a warning to Thai citizens to closely monitor the situation and exercise caution when in areas with large gatherings, following an elevated security threat level.

The Thai embassy in Paris, France, issued a Facebook announcement on October 17 urging Thai citizens in France to be extra vigilant while traveling and commuting due to continuous warnings from the French authorities regarding bomb threats over the weekend. French authorities recently raised their security alert to the highest level.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

