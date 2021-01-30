January 30, 2021

Xiaomi sues Pentagon & US Treasury, demanding removal from blacklist linking it to Beijing’s military

Smartphone Xiaomi Mi4

Smartphone Xiaomi Mi4. Photo: Thomas Nilsson.


One of the largest global smartphone makers, China’s Xiaomi, has filed a legal complaint in a US court, urging the government to strike it from a blacklist of firms allegedly tied to China’s military while denying any such links.

Xiaomi demanded that it be removed from the list on Friday, telling a Washington, DC district court that the decision to put it there was “unlawful and unconstitutional,” Reuters reported. It insisted it had no connection to the People’s Liberation Army, pointing to a “substantial number” of American citizens that have major stakes in the company, with US-based financial firms making up three of its top 10 investors.

The company was added to the blacklist along with eight other firms last month in the waning days of the Donald Trump administration, which required all American investors to pull their money out of the companies by a deadline of November 11, 2021.

Full story: rt.com

RT

