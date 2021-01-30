China urges Thailand to adopt WHO guidelines to ensure durians free of COVID-19





BANGKOK (NNT) – China is encouraging Thailand to adopt World Health Organization (WHO) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) guidelines, to establish confidence in exported durians and maintain a market worth 50 billion baht.

Mr Pichet Wiriyaphaha, Director-General of the Department of Agriculture, has consulted relevant agencies and representatives of China to establish confidence in durian exports to China during the COVID-19 outbreak. China is a big market for Thailand, and preparation of exports will take place from February to May 2021. The concerns of Mr Phanusak Saiphanich, President of the Thai Durian Association, will be discussed in order to help maintain the Thai durian export market. Each year, durian exports to China are worth more than 50 billion baht. More than 140,000 farming households and other people in the durian business depend on the success of the export system.

