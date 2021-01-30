Marine Le Pen Vows to Ban Hijab, ‘Murderous Islamist Ideologies’ as She Scores Record High in Polls

Marine Le Pen Vows to Ban Hijab, ‘Murderous Islamist Ideologies’ as She Scores Record High in Polls1 min read
French politician and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen proposed to ban “Islamist ideologies” during a press conference on Friday, the plan that would also include a restriction on hijab-wearing in all public places, France 24 reports.
The 52-year-old politician, who leads France’s National Rally party, told reporters that Muslim headscarves should be considered “an Islamist item of clothing”, as she unveiled a plan to outlaw “totalitarian and murderous” ideologies related to Islamic fundamentalism.
Her words come after an online poll from Harris Interactive published on Wednesday suggested that if the final run-off of French presidential elections, currently scheduled for April 2022, were held today, Le Pen would gain 48% of the votes in comparison to Macron’s 52% – the most support the conservative politician has had in the past years.
