January 30, 2021

Marine Le Pen Vows to Ban Hijab, ‘Murderous Islamist Ideologies’ as She Scores Record High in Polls

French National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

French National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: The Russian Presidential Press and Information Office. CC BY 3.0.


French politician and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen proposed to ban “Islamist ideologies” during a press conference on Friday, the plan that would also include a restriction on hijab-wearing in all public places, France 24 reports.

The 52-year-old politician, who leads France’s National Rally party, told reporters that Muslim headscarves should be considered “an Islamist item of clothing”, as she unveiled a plan to outlaw “totalitarian and murderous” ideologies related to Islamic fundamentalism.

Her words come after an online poll from Harris Interactive published on Wednesday suggested that if the final run-off of French presidential elections, currently scheduled for April 2022, were held today, Le Pen would gain 48% of the votes in comparison to Macron’s 52% – the most support the conservative politician has had in the past years.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Aleksandra Serebriakova
Sputnik International

