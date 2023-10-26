Two more Thai workers die in Israel, increasing death toll to 33

Ambulance in Metula, Israel

Ambulance in Metula, Israel. Photo: יעקב CC BY-SA 4.0.

Two more Thai workers were reported killed in Israel, raising the Thai death toll in the Middle Eastern country from 31 on Wednesday to 33, Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara said on Thursday.

Israel cuts ties with UN, demands Guterres’ resignation for justifying Hamas

According to the ministry, 18 Thais have been injured in the fighting and the number of those known to have been taken hostage by Hamas fighters has dropped from 19 to 18.

