Major Fire in Chaiyaphum Business District Damages 50 Business Units

October 26, 2023
Firefighters in action

Firefighters in action. Photo: skeeze (Pixabay).

At 3:00 AM, on October 21st, 2023, the Muang Chaiyaphum Police officers received a fire report in the Chaiyaphum commercial district, Mueang, Chaiyaphum.

Fire at Building in Phuket Town Alarms Residents

The sudden flames occurred the night before in a furniture store, a four-story building, in the commercial district at 7:15 PM, on October 20th, 2023. The firetrucks were mobilized to extinguish the fires for more than 2 hours. The cause of the fire incident later found that the old building had a short circuit and was damaged with an estimated value of 10 million baht.

