Russian Family Allegedly Abandoned by Tour Boat on Koh Sak, Rescued by Tourist Police

2 hours ago TN
Tourist boat near Koh Sak in Pattaya, Chonburi

Tourist boat near Koh Sak, Chonburi. Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr.




A family of six from Russia were relieved last night just offshore of Pattaya after tourist police helped rescue them. The family had been reportedly abandoned by a tour boat company.

The incident happened on Koh Sak, a small horseshoe shaped island 600 meters from Koh Larn, popular for swimming and diving and seeing handprints of celebrities who have visited the tiny island like Neil Armstrong, the Duke of Edinburgh, former US presidents, and more.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Bar girls at Pattaya Walking Street

No Suspected Sex Workers Found During Pattaya Tourist Police’s Inspection, According to Police

1 day ago TN
Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street

Pattaya City Officials Considering Banning Parking on Beach Side of Pattaya Beach Road Again

2 days ago TN
Pattaya from a balcony of the Long Beach Garden hotel

Australian Woman Runs Over and Kills Street Painter in Pattaya

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

FIFA logo

FIFA president Gianni Infantino visits Thailand

1 hour ago TN
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Paetongtarn ‘Ung Ing’ Shinawatra ‘ready’ for candidacy

2 hours ago TN
The Myawaddy/Mae Sot border crossing in the Thai-Myanmar border

Mae Sot Border Reopens After Three-Year Closure

2 hours ago TN
Tourist boat near Koh Sak in Pattaya, Chonburi

Russian Family Allegedly Abandoned by Tour Boat on Koh Sak, Rescued by Tourist Police

2 hours ago TN
Road in Amphoe Non-Sung, Korat

Five die, four seriously injured in car accident in Nakhon Ratchasima province

2 hours ago TN