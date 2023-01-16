Mae Sot Border Reopens After Three-Year Closure

2 hours ago TN
The Myawaddy/Mae Sot border crossing in the Thai-Myanmar border

The Myawaddy/Mae Sot border crossing in the Thai-Myanmar border. Photo: James Antrobus / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




TAK (NNT) – A Thailand-Myanmar border point at Mae Sot has finally reopened after closing for three years due to the pandemic and political situation in Myanmar. Local officials hope the reopening will help rejuvenate trade and tourism in the area.

Thai and Myanmar nationals can once again cross the border between Thailand’s Tak province and Myanmar’s Myawaddy town through the 1st Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge at the Mae Sot border crossing.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Sing Buri Market viewed from the main road

Police officer transferred for drinks party at police station in Sing Buri

1 day ago TN
Road through Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun province

Monk killed as bus rams barriers on hilly road in Phetchabun

1 day ago TN
Mountains in Chiang Rai

Soldiers Kill 5 Alleged Drug Smugglers in Chiang Rai

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

FIFA logo

FIFA president Gianni Infantino visits Thailand

1 hour ago TN
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Paetongtarn ‘Ung Ing’ Shinawatra ‘ready’ for candidacy

2 hours ago TN
The Myawaddy/Mae Sot border crossing in the Thai-Myanmar border

Mae Sot Border Reopens After Three-Year Closure

2 hours ago TN
Tourist boat near Koh Sak in Pattaya, Chonburi

Russian Family Allegedly Abandoned by Tour Boat on Koh Sak, Rescued by Tourist Police

2 hours ago TN
Road in Amphoe Non-Sung, Korat

Five die, four seriously injured in car accident in Nakhon Ratchasima province

2 hours ago TN