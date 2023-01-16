Mae Sot Border Reopens After Three-Year Closure

The Myawaddy/Mae Sot border crossing in the Thai-Myanmar border. Photo: James Antrobus / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









TAK (NNT) – A Thailand-Myanmar border point at Mae Sot has finally reopened after closing for three years due to the pandemic and political situation in Myanmar. Local officials hope the reopening will help rejuvenate trade and tourism in the area.

Thai and Myanmar nationals can once again cross the border between Thailand’s Tak province and Myanmar’s Myawaddy town through the 1st Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge at the Mae Sot border crossing.

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

