Paetongtarn ‘Ung Ing’ Shinawatra ‘ready’ for candidacy

Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, who is the main opposition Pheu Thai Party’s chief adviser on public participation and innovation, said she is ready to be the party’s prime ministerial candidate.

She was speaking as she led key party figures on a visit to Udon Thani to meet party supporters on Sunday.

