Five die, four seriously injured in car accident in Nakhon Ratchasima province

2 hours ago TN
Road in Amphoe Non-Sung, Korat

Road in Amphoe Non-Sung, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo: Talkrabb. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Five people were killed and four others seriously injured when a pickup truck crashed into a roadside tree and overturned in Non Thai district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima late Sunday night.

Police said that the vehicle was being driven by a non-commissioned army officer, attached to the 11th Infantry Division. He was on leave after New Year, visiting his family, and went out partying with a group of friends.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



