Five die, four seriously injured in car accident in Nakhon Ratchasima province









Five people were killed and four others seriously injured when a pickup truck crashed into a roadside tree and overturned in Non Thai district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima late Sunday night.

Police said that the vehicle was being driven by a non-commissioned army officer, attached to the 11th Infantry Division. He was on leave after New Year, visiting his family, and went out partying with a group of friends.

By Thai PBS World

