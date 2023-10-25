Israel cuts ties with UN, demands Guterres’ resignation for justifying Hamas

Relations between Israel and the UN are broken. The Israeli government understands that the United Nations is not being impartial in the Palestinian conflict and announced on Wednesday that it will no longer issue visas to representatives of the supranational organization. “The time has come to teach them a lesson,” said the Israeli ambassador to the organization, Gilad Erdan, announcing that the Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, has already been denied a visa.

The last straw for Israel’s patience was the statement made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres before the Security Council, where he affirmed that the “horrible” attacks by Hamas “did not come out of the blue”, since “the Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation”. His words have been interpreted in Jerusalem as a justification for the terrorist massacre of October 7 and the Hebrew government has demanded his immediate resignation, according to various media reports.

Beyond Guterres’ statements, Israel denounces that the UN and its various agencies are often providing biased information that ultimately comes from the Palestinian authorities in Gaza, that is, from Hamas.

Among these examples would be the bombing of Al Ahli hospital, in which hundreds of civilian victims were killed. The World Health Organization (WHO), which is part of the UN, as well as other UN agencies, quickly blamed Israel for that attack, although the evidence later pointed to a failed rocket launched by the Islamist militias as the culprit.

Likewise, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) denounces the cutting of supplies and the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, but ignores Israel’s accusations that Hamas is also preventing supplies to the Gazan population. In this regard, Israel has responded to UNRWA’s criticism of the lack of fuel in Gaza by releasing an aerial image showing huge fuel oil tanks inside the Strip which, according to the Israeli military, are for the exclusive use of Hamas.

“The problem with an international organization like the UN is that its means are very limited and sometimes it makes mistakes when it comes out to condemn an action very quickly, as we have seen. It has dysfunctionalities, but to solve them it would have to have more support from the states,” they said.

The disagreements with the United Nations go back a long way because the UN classifies Israel as an “occupying power” and considers Gaza and the West Bank as territories occupied by the Israeli army since the Six-Day War in 1967.

