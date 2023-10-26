Fugitive Swiss National Arrested in Kalasin on Stimulant Charges and Alleged Money Laundering
On October 25th, 2023, Thai Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officials captured an alleged Swiss fugitive on a criminal court warrant at a house in Mueang, Kalasin.
The alleged suspect was publicly identified only as Mr. Alfred, a 64-year-old Swiss man, facing charges of Manufacturing or Distributing Controlled Pharmaceuticals or Stimulants and Money Laundering in accordance with the Swiss Confederation Criminal Code.
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational