Fugitive Swiss National Arrested in Kalasin on Stimulant Charges and Alleged Money Laundering

Police pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand

Police pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand. Photo: Marshall Astor.

On October 25th, 2023, Thai Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officials captured an alleged Swiss fugitive on a criminal court warrant at a house in Mueang, Kalasin.

The alleged suspect was publicly identified only as Mr. Alfred, a 64-year-old Swiss man, facing charges of Manufacturing or Distributing Controlled Pharmaceuticals or Stimulants and Money Laundering in accordance with the Swiss Confederation Criminal Code.

