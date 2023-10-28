Residents near Chiang Mai airport have health concerns over 24-hour operation
People living near Chiang Mai airport have raised concern over the effects on their health of aircraft noise, vibrations and emissions when the airport begins operating around the clock on November 1.
Chiang Mai Airport to Extend Operations to 24 Hours a Day
The 24-hour operations are intended to promote tourism in Chiang Mai, by extending services to passengers who may prefer to arrive late at night.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!