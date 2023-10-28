Roi Et Police Seize 800,000 Pills of Amphetamine
On October 26th, 2023, Pol. Lt. Gen. Sarayut Sa-nguanphokai, the Commander-in-Chief, and Roi Et police officers intercepted two pickup trucks smuggling over 800,000 pills of amphetamine to central Thailand.
The alleged drug smugglers were publicly identified only as Mr. Cherdsak, 34, Mr. Tanakorn, 29, and Mrs. Pamuan, 48.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational
