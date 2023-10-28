Roi Et Police Seize 800,000 Pills of Amphetamine

Bueng Phlan Chai Lake gate and bridge entrance in Roi Et. Photo: Adventure in Thailand.

On October 26th, 2023, Pol. Lt. Gen. Sarayut Sa-nguanphokai, the Commander-in-Chief, and Roi Et police officers intercepted two pickup trucks smuggling over 800,000 pills of amphetamine to central Thailand.

The alleged drug smugglers were publicly identified only as Mr. Cherdsak, 34, Mr. Tanakorn, 29, and Mrs. Pamuan, 48.

