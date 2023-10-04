Chiang Mai Airport to Extend Operations to 24 Hours a Day
The Director of the Chiang Mai Airport welcomes tourists with 24-hour flights effective in November, 2023.
New airport in Phang Nga to promote tourism along Andaman coast
On October 3rd, 2023, Ronakorn Chlermsanyakorn, the Director of the Chiang Mai Airport, updated the public on extended open hours for Chiang Mai International Airport to 24-hour operations effective on November 1st, 2023. However, to associate with current tourism policies from the Thai government, Ronakorn is currently gathering information from relevant officials to apply for 24-hour operation temporarily to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). CAAT will consider the details and issue an approval by the end of October 2023.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd
TPNNational