Bangkok Mall Shooting Could Lead to Increased Gun Control

Stairs at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok

Stairs at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg.

BANGKOK, Oct 4 (TNA) – The shooting incident at a well-known mall could be a turning point prompting the government to tighten gun control, said the president of the Firearms Business Association.

14-year-old boy kills three people at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok

The association president Mr. Tithitorn Bupparammanee believes that the recent shooting incident at Siam Paragon will serve as a turning point for the government to increase control over the import and sale of firearms, as well as regulate firearm ownership in the future.

