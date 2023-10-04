Bangkok Mall Shooting Could Lead to Increased Gun Control
BANGKOK, Oct 4 (TNA) – The shooting incident at a well-known mall could be a turning point prompting the government to tighten gun control, said the president of the Firearms Business Association.
14-year-old boy kills three people at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok
The association president Mr. Tithitorn Bupparammanee believes that the recent shooting incident at Siam Paragon will serve as a turning point for the government to increase control over the import and sale of firearms, as well as regulate firearm ownership in the future.
