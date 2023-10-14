14-year-old boy kills three people at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok

There were moments of panic at Siam Paragon when the 14-year-old boy, who was arrested, opened fire, killing three people and injuring at least four others.

At least three people have been killed and at least four others injured in a shooting at the Siam Paragon shopping mall, one of the most luxurious in Bangkok and located on one of the main avenues of the Thai capital.

Suspected gunman arrested after shooting at Siam Paragon in Bangkok

The 14-year-old attacker, who was wearing a black T-shirt, cap and camouflage pants, was arrested by police, was carrying a 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol, according to Bangkok Post.

The suspected gunman has been arrested for the shootings at the Siam Paragon shopping mall. Five people were injured and rushed to hospital. @TNAMCOT pic.twitter.com/bAYLS9J3IK — TNAMCOT English (@TNAMCOTEnglish) October 3, 2023

The injured have been taken to several hospitals in the area, according to Thai PBS. Siam Paragon shopping mall is one of the most popular in Bangkok and is usually visited by tourists. The nearby Siam subway station was also closed.

Channel 3 TV reported that at least 10 shots were heard coming from one of the bathrooms of the mall, which is located in the main shopping district of the capital, at around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday (local time). Several videos posted on social media show several shoppers running out of a place heavily frequented by domestic and foreign tourists.

The shooting took place just days before the one-year anniversary of the October 6, 2022 attack by a former police officer on a daycare center, where 24 children and 12 adults were killed.

-Thailand News (TN)

