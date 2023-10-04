October 4, 2023

Fire at Khlong Prem prison in Bangkok

TN October 4, 2023
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.

A fire broke out at Khlong Prem central prison in Bangkok late last night, destroying three of the six buildings in the complex.

Police launches search operation in central prison to suppress narcotics

Reports from the emergency service say that the fire started at about 10.40pm in the fourth zone of the prison, which is used as the occupational centre for the inmates.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

