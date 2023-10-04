Fire at Khlong Prem prison in Bangkok
A fire broke out at Khlong Prem central prison in Bangkok late last night, destroying three of the six buildings in the complex.
Reports from the emergency service say that the fire started at about 10.40pm in the fourth zone of the prison, which is used as the occupational centre for the inmates.
By Thai PBS World
