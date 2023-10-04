Foreign Couple Allegedly Steal Motorbike Helmets From Chiang Mai Post Office
The Chiang Mai Postmaster reported to relevant police officers asking them to track down a foreign couple allegedly stealing motorcycle helmets from post office staff before riding away.
Foreign Couple Caught on Viral Video Allegedly Performing Obscene Acts in Pattaya
At 9:30 PM, on October 2nd, 2023, Mr. Kraisri Thongvilas, 47-years-old, Mae Ping Postmaster, Mueang, Chiang Mai, gathered videos from CCTVs and reported them to investigators at the Chiang Mai Provincial Police Station.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!