October 3, 2023

Thailand Wrestles with the Ripple Effects of Cannabis Decriminalisation

Cannabis ice cream.

Cannabis ice cream. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.

As the fragrant tendrils of cannabis intertwine with the spicy scents of Thailand’s famed street markets, the nation finds itself entwined in a knotty debate over the recent decriminalisation of the much-maligned plant.

Legislators to Renew Push to Tighten Cannabis Usage

Only a year since the momentous shift in drug policy, the lush landscapes of Thailand have seen a ‘green rush’ of cannabis dispensaries emerging like mushrooms in the monsoon season, their roots entwining with the local economies of cities and townships throughout the kingdom. The landscape is transformed, with farmers pivoting from traditional crops to cultivating cannabis and entrepreneurs like Wassaya Iemvijan and Nitikrist Attakrist, former lawyers turned cannabis dispensary owners, navigating the turbid waters of a nascent industry.

