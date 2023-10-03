Suspected gunman arrested after shooting at Siam Paragon in Bangkok

Police arrested a man suspected of being responsible for a shooting spree at Siam Paragon that injured at least one person and sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing Thailand’s most popular shopping mall in central Bangkok this afternoon.

Gunshot-Like Sounds Reported at Siam Paragon in Bangkok

Photos posted on social media show a policeman kneeling over the suspect who was lying face down and a pistol on the floor nearby.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts