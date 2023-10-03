October 3, 2023

Suspected gunman arrested after shooting at Siam Paragon in Bangkok

Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok

Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok. Photo: KhunBhun / flickr.

Police arrested a man suspected of being responsible for a shooting spree at Siam Paragon that injured at least one person and sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing Thailand’s most popular shopping mall in central Bangkok this afternoon.

Gunshot-Like Sounds Reported at Siam Paragon in Bangkok

Photos posted on social media show a policeman kneeling over the suspect who was lying face down and a pistol on the floor nearby.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

