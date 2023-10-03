Suspected gunman arrested after shooting at Siam Paragon in Bangkok
Police arrested a man suspected of being responsible for a shooting spree at Siam Paragon that injured at least one person and sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing Thailand’s most popular shopping mall in central Bangkok this afternoon.
Photos posted on social media show a policeman kneeling over the suspect who was lying face down and a pistol on the floor nearby.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
