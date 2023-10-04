Thai Baht dips further to 37 per dollar
The baht continues to weaken against the US currency, falling to 37.04 per dollar as the US bond yield rises in line with improving economic data.
Gold Prices in Thailand Hit New High as Thai Baht Weakens
The baht opened at 37.07 to the dollar on Tuesday, depreciating from Monday’s close of 36.96, then registered gradual strengthening.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Somruedi Banchongduang and Nareerat Wiriyapong
BANGKOK POST
