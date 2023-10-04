October 4, 2023

Thai Baht dips further to 37 per dollar

October 4, 2023
Thai baht banknotes

Thai baht banknotes. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The baht continues to weaken against the US currency, falling to 37.04 per dollar as the US bond yield rises in line with improving economic data.

Gold Prices in Thailand Hit New High as Thai Baht Weakens

The baht opened at 37.07 to the dollar on Tuesday, depreciating from Monday’s close of 36.96, then registered gradual strengthening.

Somruedi Banchongduang and Nareerat Wiriyapong
BANGKOK POST

