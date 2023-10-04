October 4, 2023

New airport in Phang Nga to promote tourism along Andaman coast

Low-flying aircraft and clouds. Photo: Lucky2013 (Pixabay).

PHANG NGA (NNT) – As part of the government’s urgent policy to promote tourism along the Andaman coast and to increase revenue from tourism activities, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his entourage traveled to Phuket and Phang Nga to follow up on transportation infrastructure development projects. The Andaman coast is comprised of the provinces of Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Ranong.

Locals cry foul over alleged land grab for construction of Phang-Nga Airport

Along the Andaman coast, three airport development and construction projects are underway: the second phase of the Phuket International Airport Development Project, the development of the Krabi International Airport, and the construction of the Phang Nga Airport (also known as the Andaman International Airport) in the Khok Kloi Subdistrict of Takua Thung District, Phang Nga Province.

