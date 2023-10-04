Lost Thai Tourists Plunge Car into Sattahip Sea, Two Women Die
A group of Thai tourists believed to be lost accidentally plunged their car into the sea near a pier in Sattahip district. Two women were trapped in the car and eventually were killed due to drowning. Only one car occupant survived.
The accident was reported to Sattahip Police and emergency responders at 4 AM Wednesday morning, October 4th, prompting them to rush to the scene at the Chuk Samet Pier (Sattahip-Koh Samui) in the Saamsan sub-district, Chonburi province.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
