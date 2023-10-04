October 4, 2023

Lost Thai Tourists Plunge Car into Sattahip Sea, Two Women Die

TN October 4, 2023 0
Na Chom Thian in Sattahip District, Chon Buri.

Na Chom Thian in Sattahip District Chonburi. Photo: Evgeniy Metyolkin.

A group of Thai tourists believed to be lost accidentally plunged their car into the sea near a pier in Sattahip district. Two women were trapped in the car and eventually were killed due to drowning. Only one car occupant survived.

Body Believed to Be Foreigner Found Adrift off Sattahip Coast

The accident was reported to Sattahip Police and emergency responders at 4 AM Wednesday morning, October 4th, prompting them to rush to the scene at the Chuk Samet Pier (Sattahip-Koh Samui) in the Saamsan sub-district, Chonburi province.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

