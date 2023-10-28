Suspect Arrested at Phuket Airport For Allegedly Opening Bank Accounts for Scammers

A suspect wanted in Bangkok was arrested in the international terminal of Phuket International Airport after allegedly opening bank accounts for online scammers.

Phuket Immigration Officers at Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express that they arrested a suspect in the departure hall of the international terminal earlier this week.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

