Suspect Arrested at Phuket Airport For Allegedly Opening Bank Accounts for Scammers

October 28, 2023
Phuket Airport terminal building

Phuket Airport terminal building. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.

A suspect wanted in Bangkok was arrested in the international terminal of Phuket International Airport after allegedly opening bank accounts for online scammers.

Chiang Rai woman arrested for opening ‘mule’ accounts in Blackpink ticket scam

Phuket Immigration Officers at Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express that they arrested a suspect in the departure hall of the international terminal earlier this week.

