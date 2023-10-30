Six Indian Men Who Attacked Phuket Immigration Officers Identified
The Phuket Immigration Chief Colonel Tanet Sukchai told the Phuket Express that after the incident at the villa, they have taken legal action against multiple foreigners and withdrawn their permission to stay in Thailand as well as blacklisted them (Lifetime ban from entering the country).
Foreigners Banned from Thailand for Life after Attacking Phuket Immigration Officers
The Phuket Immigration has identified six Indians who attacked Phuket Immigration Officers who are Mr. Nikhil Arora, 36, Mr. Sanjay Shetty Bunts Balakrishna, 30, Mr. Arshdeep Singh Bedi, 28, Mr. Charmanna Kolumadanda Uthappa, 25, Mr. Nitin Khanna, 39, and Mr. Manoj Kumar, 32.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express