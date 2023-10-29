Thai Foreign Ministry calls for immediate release of all Hamas hostages

Thai flag on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand. Photo: eltpics / flickr.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement today (Sunday) condemning the indiscriminate murder of innocent people, including Thais, by parties in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and voicing disagreement with the distribution of images of the murdered Thai victims, deemed as disrespect to the victims and their families.

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the plight of Thai nationals inhumanely killed, injured and abducted as a result of the conflict in Israel and Gaza

The ministry also expressed condolences to families of 32 Thais confirmed to have been killed in Israel since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th and demanded the immediate release of hostages of all nationalities.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

