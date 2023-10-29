Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the plight of Thai nationals inhumanely killed, injured and abducted as a result of the conflict in Israel and Gaza
BANGKOK (NNT) – At a recent United Nations General Assembly meeting, a video clip was displayed of a victim, asserted to be Thai, inhumanely killed. Such horrific brutality has stirred a sense of outrage not only among Thais but undoubtedly people throughout the world.
Thai man saved from beheading in Israel
The Ministry disapproves of the display of such footage, which does not afford the proper respect and due consideration for the deceased and his family.
The Ministry condemns the killing of innocent civilians, regardless of nationality, by any group, and for whatever reason.
The Ministry expresses its profound sorrow that the conflict has resulted in 32 Thai nationals having lost their lives, 19 injured and 19 abducted (as of 28 October 2023) and reiterates its call for the immediate release of all hostages and all nationals detained.
Source: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand