Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the plight of Thai nationals inhumanely killed, injured and abducted as a result of the conflict in Israel and Gaza

TN October 29, 2023 0
Thai flag at the Government building

Thai flag at the Government House building. Photo: Government of Thailand.

BANGKOK (NNT) – At a recent United Nations General Assembly meeting, a video clip was displayed of a victim, asserted to be Thai, inhumanely killed. Such horrific brutality has stirred a sense of outrage not only among Thais but undoubtedly people throughout the world.

Thai man saved from beheading in Israel

The Ministry disapproves of the display of such footage, which does not afford the proper respect and due consideration for the deceased and his family.

The Ministry condemns the killing of innocent civilians, regardless of nationality, by any group, and for whatever reason.

The Ministry expresses its profound sorrow that the conflict has resulted in 32 Thai nationals having lost their lives, 19 injured and 19 abducted (as of 28 October 2023) and reiterates its call for the immediate release of all hostages and all nationals detained.

Source: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai flag on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Thai Foreign Ministry calls for immediate release of all Hamas hostages

TN October 29, 2023 0
The Gaza Strip.

Three More Thais Being Held Hostage by Hamas

TN October 29, 2023 0
Cold weather in Ban Rak Thai, a small village in Mae Hong Son province in Northern Thailand

Winter will start two weeks late in Thailand and will be less cold than usual

TN October 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai flag on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Thai Foreign Ministry calls for immediate release of all Hamas hostages

TN October 29, 2023 0
Thai flag at the Government building

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the plight of Thai nationals inhumanely killed, injured and abducted as a result of the conflict in Israel and Gaza

TN October 29, 2023 0
The Gaza Strip.

Three More Thais Being Held Hostage by Hamas

TN October 29, 2023 0
Cold weather in Ban Rak Thai, a small village in Mae Hong Son province in Northern Thailand

Winter will start two weeks late in Thailand and will be less cold than usual

TN October 29, 2023 0
Toyota Commuter 3.0 Khon Kaen Hospital Ambulance in Khon Kaen

Driver Severely Injured, 29 Passengers Escape Serious Injuries After Bus Overturns in Khon Kaen

TN October 29, 2023 0