Thai man saved from beheading in Israel

TN October 12, 2023 0
Skyline of Jerusalem

Jerusalem Old City from the Mount of the Olives.

A Thai man working in Israel was saved in extremis from being beheaded by Hamas soldiers, according to a Thai TV report.

41 Thai Workers Return Home from Israel

The man, originally from northeastern Thailand, was being beheaded when a colleague of his happened to see the incident and quickly alerted Israeli soldiers in the area. Fortunately, the Israeli army was able to save the life of the Thai man, who suffered deep cuts to his neck. After being treated in a hospital, he will be repatriated along with several of his colleagues on the next of the many flights scheduled by the Thai government to evacuate the nearly 6,000 Thai citizens registered for evacuation.

Not so lucky was another man, a Thai agricultural worker, who was killed with a garden hoe while he was still alive. Palestinian terrorists filmed their barbaric act and posted it on the Internet.

At the time of the Hamas attack on Israel, there were some 30,000 Thais in Israel, mostly working in the agriculture.

-Thailand News (TN)

