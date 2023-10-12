Thai man saved from beheading in Israel

A Thai man working in Israel was saved in extremis from being beheaded by Hamas soldiers, according to a Thai TV report.

The man, originally from northeastern Thailand, was being beheaded when a colleague of his happened to see the incident and quickly alerted Israeli soldiers in the area. Fortunately, the Israeli army was able to save the life of the Thai man, who suffered deep cuts to his neck. After being treated in a hospital, he will be repatriated along with several of his colleagues on the next of the many flights scheduled by the Thai government to evacuate the nearly 6,000 Thai citizens registered for evacuation.

"Some 30,000 Thai citizens were in Israel as farmworkers when Hamas attacked from Gaza on Saturday, according to Thai officials. At least 21 Thais were killed and 16 others were taken hostage by Hamas, according to Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs."https://t.co/Vg5DGFSlAy — Gray Mitchell (@GrayLMitchell1) October 12, 2023

Not so lucky was another man, a Thai agricultural worker, who was killed with a garden hoe while he was still alive. Palestinian terrorists filmed their barbaric act and posted it on the Internet.

At the time of the Hamas attack on Israel, there were some 30,000 Thais in Israel, mostly working in the agriculture.

-Thailand News (TN)

