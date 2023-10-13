Pickup hit by train at rail crossing in Surat Thani, driver escapes death
SURAT THANI: A man narrowly escaped death when a pick-up he was driving was hit by an oncoming train at a railway crossing in Chaiya district of this southern province early on Friday.
Police said the incident occurred at about 3.50am at a railway crossing near a market in tambon Talad Chaiya.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST
