Pickup hit by train at rail crossing in Surat Thani, driver escapes death

Railway level crossings without barriers

A railway level crossings without barriers in Thailand. photo: MongwinKU.

SURAT THANI: A man narrowly escaped death when a pick-up he was driving was hit by an oncoming train at a railway crossing in Chaiya district of this southern province early on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred at about 3.50am at a railway crossing near a market in tambon Talad Chaiya.

