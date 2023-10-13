Ministry of Defense Drives Modernization of Royal Thai Army

Ministry of Defense building in Bangkok, opposite Temple of the Emerald Buddha. Photo: Uthen Smantai.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Minister of Defense Sutin Klungsang visited the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, where he discussed policies and operational guidelines with General Charoenchai Hinthao, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army. They were welcomed by the Royal Thai Army’s high command team and the Honor Guard.

PM Prayut Bids Farewell to Defence Council with Good Spirits

Sutin stated that the Army is keen to execute various missions in accordance with government policies. He expressed confidence that other policies that align with the Army’s missions will be carried out smoothly as well.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts