Ministry of Defense Drives Modernization of Royal Thai Army
BANGKOK (NNT) – Minister of Defense Sutin Klungsang visited the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, where he discussed policies and operational guidelines with General Charoenchai Hinthao, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army. They were welcomed by the Royal Thai Army’s high command team and the Honor Guard.
Sutin stated that the Army is keen to execute various missions in accordance with government policies. He expressed confidence that other policies that align with the Army’s missions will be carried out smoothly as well.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand