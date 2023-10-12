41 Thai Workers Return Home from Israel
BANGKOK, Oct 12 (TNA) – The first batch of 41 Thai workers has returned home from Israel while the Thai government is actively working to expedite the safe return of Thai nationals and is considering a third-country solution to achieve this goal.
Korat mother mourns son’s death in Israel
Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Labor Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang and Deputy Public Health Minister Santi Promphat welcomed the Thai returnees at the airport on Thursday.
TNA