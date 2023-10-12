Korat mother mourns son’s death in Israel

TN October 12, 2023 0
Korat city gate at the end of Ratchadamnoen Road

Korat city gate at the end of Ratchadamnoen Road, Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: John Smith.

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The mother of a Thai worker in Israel was shocked on Wednesday night upon learning that her son had died in the country at war.

Surangkhana Khunsri, a resident of Moo 5 village in tambon Nong Yang in Chalerm Phra Kiat district of this northeastern province, said she had previously received distressing news indicating that her 25-year-old son, Pongsathorn, had been captured and taken hostage by Hamas militants. However, the mother clung to the hope that he was still alive, even if in captivity.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Road in Chaiyaphum

Oil Tanker Truck Overturns in Chaiyaphum, Driver Blames Brake Failure

TN October 8, 2023 0
Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen traffic signs

Pickup rams into cyclists in Buriram, 2 killed, 4 injured

TN October 6, 2023 0
Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge

B50m crystal meth packaged as durian paste seized at Thai-Lao border

TN October 3, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Skyline of Jerusalem

Thai man saved from beheading in Israel

TN October 12, 2023 0
Royal Thai Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules in flight

41 Thai Workers Return Home from Israel

TN October 12, 2023 0
Immigration passport control at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Number of Foreign Tourists to Thailand Falls After Bangkok Mall Shooting and War in Israel

TN October 12, 2023 0
Thai female soldier stands watch in Bangkok

Security Measures Enhanced at Key Sites in Thailand

TN October 12, 2023 0
Floods in Ayutthaya

Flood barriers installed to protect temples in Ayutthaya

TN October 12, 2023 0