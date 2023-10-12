Korat mother mourns son’s death in Israel
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The mother of a Thai worker in Israel was shocked on Wednesday night upon learning that her son had died in the country at war.
Surangkhana Khunsri, a resident of Moo 5 village in tambon Nong Yang in Chalerm Phra Kiat district of this northeastern province, said she had previously received distressing news indicating that her 25-year-old son, Pongsathorn, had been captured and taken hostage by Hamas militants. However, the mother clung to the hope that he was still alive, even if in captivity.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST