Number of Foreign Tourists to Thailand Falls After Bangkok Mall Shooting and War in Israel

TN October 12, 2023 0
Immigration passport control at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Immigration passport control at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Wolf-Dieter.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports in Thailand recently revealed that the number of foreign tourists has decreased after the mall shooting in Bangkok and the war in Israel.

Korat mother mourns son’s death in Israel

Ms. Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, told Thai media, “The number of tourists has decreased from last week, especially Chinese which saw only 75,093 tourists arriving. We have determined this is because some Chinese went traveling before their Golden Week, a major holiday, to avoid crowds. Additionally, some Chinese are still worried about the Siam Paragon shooting.”

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Skyline of Jerusalem

Thai man saved from beheading in Israel

TN October 12, 2023 0
Royal Thai Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules in flight

41 Thai Workers Return Home from Israel

TN October 12, 2023 0
Thai female soldier stands watch in Bangkok

Security Measures Enhanced at Key Sites in Thailand

TN October 12, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Skyline of Jerusalem

Thai man saved from beheading in Israel

TN October 12, 2023 0
Royal Thai Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules in flight

41 Thai Workers Return Home from Israel

TN October 12, 2023 0
Immigration passport control at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Number of Foreign Tourists to Thailand Falls After Bangkok Mall Shooting and War in Israel

TN October 12, 2023 0
Thai female soldier stands watch in Bangkok

Security Measures Enhanced at Key Sites in Thailand

TN October 12, 2023 0
Floods in Ayutthaya

Flood barriers installed to protect temples in Ayutthaya

TN October 12, 2023 0