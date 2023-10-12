Number of Foreign Tourists to Thailand Falls After Bangkok Mall Shooting and War in Israel

The Minister of Tourism and Sports in Thailand recently revealed that the number of foreign tourists has decreased after the mall shooting in Bangkok and the war in Israel.

Ms. Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, told Thai media, “The number of tourists has decreased from last week, especially Chinese which saw only 75,093 tourists arriving. We have determined this is because some Chinese went traveling before their Golden Week, a major holiday, to avoid crowds. Additionally, some Chinese are still worried about the Siam Paragon shooting.”

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

