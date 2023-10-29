Three More Thais Being Held Hostage by Hamas

UDON THANI, Oct 30 (TNA) – Three more Thai nationals have been held hostage by Hamas, raising the total number of Thais held captive to 22.

Two more Thai workers die in Israel, increasing death toll to 33

Before departing for a visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic at the Royal Thai Air Force Base in Udon Thani, Thai Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin said he received a report three more Thai workers have been detained.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

