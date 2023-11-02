Hacker of 100 government sites nabbed in Chiang Rai
A hacker accused of breaking into at least 100 government websites has been arrested in the border district of Mae Sai in Chiang Rai, police said on Thursday.
The suspect, identified only as Warakorn, was caught as he was about to cross into Myanmar, said Pol Col Niphaphon Sukniyom, superintendent of Metropolitan Police Division 8 in Bangkok.
