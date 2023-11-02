Mae Klong Railway Market gets new layout while preserving its charisma

SAMUT SAKHON (NNT) – The famous Mae Klong Railway Market in Samut Songkhram started the new safety protocol. The market, which is internationally known for vendors selling their items directly on the rail track, is now requiring vendors to place their stalls at least 40-70 centimeters away from the track. This new arrangement alleviates congestion and prevents accidents that may occur when a train moves through.

Mae Klong Railway Market (Talad Rom Hub) in Samut Songkhram

What remains at this market is the iconic parasol-folding action, as vendors have to remove parasols and canvases they put up over the track when a train approaches. The action gives this market the name ’Rom Hoob,’ which translates to umbrellas folding.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

