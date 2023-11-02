Move Forward Party Punishes 2 MPs for Sexual Harassment
BANGKOK, Nov 2 (TNA) – The Move Forward Party (MFP) on Wednesday voted to expel its MP accused of sexual harassment.
The MFP’s executives and members attended the meeting at the Parliament to address complaints of alleged sexual harassment involving two MPs, Mr. Wuttiphong Thonglour, Prachinburi MP and Mr. Chaiyamphawan Manpianjit, Bangkok MP for Chom Thong-Bang Khun Thian constituency.
