Wild Elephant Attack on Volunteer Prompts Enhanced Protection Measures in Chachoengsao

Wild Elephant Attack on Volunteer Prompts Enhanced Protection Measures in Chachoengsao

TN November 2, 2023 0
Elephant in Thailand

Wild elephant in Thailand. Photo: R. M. Calamar.

At 6:50 PM, on October 31st, 2023, Capt. Sura Soraknit, the Commander of Thai Army Rangers 1306, received a report that a wild elephant assaulted a villager in Khlong Udom village, Sanam Chai Khet, Chachoengsao.

Village chief killed by wild elephant in Surat Thani

The wildlife monitoring and anti-poaching rangers and a rescue team were dispatched to the incident scene. However, they witnessed two wild male elephants fighting on the road on the way to Khlong Udom village and warned the locals to be careful.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News

TN

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



