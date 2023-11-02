Wild Elephant Attack on Volunteer Prompts Enhanced Protection Measures in Chachoengsao
At 6:50 PM, on October 31st, 2023, Capt. Sura Soraknit, the Commander of Thai Army Rangers 1306, received a report that a wild elephant assaulted a villager in Khlong Udom village, Sanam Chai Khet, Chachoengsao.
Village chief killed by wild elephant in Surat Thani
The wildlife monitoring and anti-poaching rangers and a rescue team were dispatched to the incident scene. However, they witnessed two wild male elephants fighting on the road on the way to Khlong Udom village and warned the locals to be careful.
By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News
