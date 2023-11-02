}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe input{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box;width:100%;height:45px;margin:0;padding:10px 0;text-align:center;text-indent:10px;border:none;border-radius:0;-webkit-box-shadow:none;box-shadow:none}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-webkit-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-ms-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap .error,.wp-subscribe-wrap .thanks{margin-top:10px}.wp-subscribe-wrap .wp-subscribe-loader{display:none;padding:1em;text-align:center;vertical-align:top}.thanks,.error{display:none}} Thailand Changes Criteria for Number of Methamphetamine Pills that Makes Someone Legally a Dealer - Thailand News

Thailand Changes Criteria for Number of Methamphetamine Pills that Makes Someone Legally a Dealer

TN November 2, 2023 0
Ya Ba tablets

Ya Ba tablets, a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. Photo: Octahedron80 / พีรพล อนุตรโสตถิ์ (journalist).

On November 1st, 2023, Pol. Lt. Gen. Panurat Lakboon, the Assistance Commissioner – General of the Royal Thai Police, publicly revealed per the Ministry of Public Health’s latest ministerial regulations that the possession of methamphetamine of 10 units or less would be considered criteria as drug users, not drug dealers.

B50m crystal meth packaged as durian paste seized at Thai-Lao border

According to the Criminal Code 2021, drug users are victims who need rehabilitation rather than being prosecuted in legal proceedings or serving long sentences.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

