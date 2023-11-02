Thailand Changes Criteria for Number of Methamphetamine Pills that Makes Someone Legally a Dealer

On November 1st, 2023, Pol. Lt. Gen. Panurat Lakboon, the Assistance Commissioner – General of the Royal Thai Police, publicly revealed per the Ministry of Public Health’s latest ministerial regulations that the possession of methamphetamine of 10 units or less would be considered criteria as drug users, not drug dealers.

According to the Criminal Code 2021, drug users are victims who need rehabilitation rather than being prosecuted in legal proceedings or serving long sentences.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

